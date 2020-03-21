Kenny Rogers Dies at 81

The music world has lost an icon. Kenny Rogers, who first came to fame with the New Christy Minstrels in the 1960s before forming his own group, the First Edition, and then going to solo superstardom, has died. That's according to a post on his official twitter page. Rogers was 81 years old.

That representative, Keith Hagan, told the Associated Press that Rogers had been under hospice care and died of natural causes at his home in Sandy Springs, Georgia. Entertainers the world over are now paying tribute to Rogers online.

Funeral arrangements are pending. Relatives say the ceremony will be private because of COVID-19 concerns.