HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX) – Authorities said a Ketchum man was arrested for domestic battery and attempted strangulation on Sunday in Blaine County.

Luis Alberto Velasquez Reyes, 29, of Ketchum has been charged with felony attempted strangulation and misdemeanor domestic battery in the presence of a child, according to Blaine County Sheriff Steve Harkins.

Harkins said in a news release on Monday that Velasquez Reyes was at the Blaine County Detention Center, pending arraignment.