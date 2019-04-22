Ketchum Man Arrested for DUI Offense

KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX) – A Ketchum man was arrested on charges of felony driving under the influence recently in Blaine County.

Blaine County Sheriff Steve Harkins said on Monday that 49-year-old Lance Darin Cole was arrested in the early morning hours of April 17.

A deputy stopped Cole for traveling 66 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 75 near Buttercup Road north of Hailey, Harkins said in a news release on Monday. Deputies had Cole perform field sobriety tests, which he failed.

Upon booking, law officers found that Cole had DUI convictions in 2012 and 2014. After refusing to a breath test, a warrant was issued to do a blood alcohol test. Harkins said samples were sent to the Idaho State Police Laboratory for analysis, and Cole was arraigned before the Blaine County Magistrate Court and later released on a bond of $5,000.