Kids Art In The Park Registration And Event Info

The annual Kids Art in the Park event is coming up July 25th at the Twin Falls City Park and now is the time to register your kids to be part of the activities. Kids Art in the Park is open to kids age 3 to 14 and will include workshops focused on visual and performing arts. If you want to have your kids participate, sign them up online and you be sent a registration form to choose three workshops specifically designed for their age group. The event will cover different aspects of art including visual, performing, musical, and literary art. Materials are provided and workshops are instructed by artists and teachers. Registration is $8 per child and open through July 17th at the Magic Valley Arts Council website.

The Kids Art in the Park event runs along with the regular Art in the Park which takes place July 24th and 25th at the Twin Falls City Park. Friday night, Art in the Park will also host the Friday Food Truck Fest and the public can vote for their favorite food truck. Friday night also includes the Wine Down Welcome Reception with live music and artist demonstrations.

The Magic Valley Arts Council is also on the tail end of their 19th annual 'Art and Soul of the Magic Valley' art contest. Dozens of art pieces are on display around town and the full list of of locations can be found here. The winning art piece will receive $12,000 awarded at the announcement ceremony on July 24th.