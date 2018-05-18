Early Registration Begins for Kids Art in the Park

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – The annual Kids Art in the Park isn’t until July, but registration is going on now.

The Magic Valley Arts Council is accepting early registration for the 27th annual event, which is scheduled for Saturday, July 28, in Twin Falls City Park and coincides with the larger Art in the Park event that is geared to a more a general audience.

The half-day of fine arts workshops for kids is geared for those 3 to 14 years old, according to information from the Arts Council. The Twin Falls Rotary “Ice Cream Funday” also is scheduled, as is a $2 hot dog lunch beginning at 11:30 a.m.

Early registration, which is $3 (or $5 if you want lunch included) goes through June 1. Registration is $6 after June 1. For more information, visit the Magic Valley Arts Council or call 734-2787.