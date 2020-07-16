Magic Valley Arts Council Cancels 2020 Art In The Park Event

The Magic Valley Arts Council has announced the cancellation of the 2020 Art in the Park event. The event cancellation also includes the accessory events; Food Truck Fest, Kids Art in the Park, and the Art and Soul Awards Ceremony. The council explains their tough decision in a press release:

After much discussion, the Board of Directors of the Magic Valley Arts Council voted unanimously to put public health concerns above all else and cancel the following events in Twin Falls City Park on July 24 and 25: Arts and Eats – Food Truck Fest, Art in the Park, Art & Soul Awards Ceremony and Kids Art in the Park.

For those artists who planned to participate in the Art in the Park, booth fees will be refunded. Likewise refunds will be given to jury fees and food truck vendors. While the Kids Art in the Park at the park is cancelled, the event will continue in an online form. Children who have already registered, or who pre-register by July 17th, will be asked to pick up workshop information at the Magic Valley Arts Council. Students will be given supplies and information to log in and view a video course with an instructor at a future date. Online registration can be done at the Art Council website.

The Art and Soul of the Magic Valley event recently wrapped up and the winner announcement ceremony has been cancelled, but winners will still be announced by 7 pm on July 25th, 2020. Information on how that will be done will be provided also at a later date.