Kohl’s Has Opening Date For Twin Falls Location

The department retail store Kohl's has announced an opening date for their Twin Falls location. We knew it was going to open in March but an official day has been announced.

Kohl's will open on Sunday March 22nd and they will have their Grand Opening event on Saturday March 28th. We aren't exactly sure what their Grand Opening event is going to entail but we will keep you updated as we get more information.

Kohl's will be going in where Sears used to be at the Magic Valley Mall. Renovations have been underway for a while now so it will be exciting to see the new store once it is up and running.

If you aren't sure what a Kohl's is, it is a store that sells pretty much everything you need in one place. They have shoes, clothes, toys, home decor, appliances and even electronics. They usually have some pretty great deals on all of their stuff. Plus they do their "Kohl's Cash" where you can get coupons back for the money that you spend with them.

We have heard a lot of people around the area say that Twin Falls doesn't have enough clothing options, so this is about to change that. When I was growing up we did all of our shopping at the clearance section of clothes for school. My parents made their money go a little further shopping the clearance section, plus it is good products.