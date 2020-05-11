Kohls In Twin Falls Officially Open

Great news! Kohl's is officially open in the Magic Valley Mall! It is time to get your shopping on.

Kohl's was originally supposed to open in March but with the COVID-19 outbreak they had to cancel their grand opening event and keep their doors closed. In fact, Kohl's all over the country were shut down for a while due to Coronavirus. But, we are happy that the Magic Valley Mall has officially made the announcement that Kohl's opened their doors today.

I have a feeling it is going to be insanely packed so if you aren't partial to crowds you may want to stay away. For the rest of us super excited for some more shopping options you can head down there right now and get your shopping on.

We aren't sure exactly when they are going to have their grand opening event that was originally scheduled, probably after the state is officially open. We will keep you updated as we know more information.