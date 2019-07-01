Kylie Jenner Emotionally Asks Sisters to Stop Bullying Jordyn Woods

On Sunday (June 30), the second half of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 16 finale aired, and it was an emotional one. The first half showed the Jordyn Woods/Tristan Thompson cheating scandal go down in real time, while this episode focused on the aftermath.

While Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson would eventually break up because of his infidelities, and Kylie would break ties (both personal and business) with Jordyn, the youngest of the Jenner-Kardashian clan begged her sisters to be kind to her former best friend when the drama erupted.

After an infamous Snapchat video popped up showing Kim and Kourtney Kardashian singing Nivea's "Don't Mess With My Man" with friend Malika Haqq, Kylie was not happy with the cyberbullying.

“I just feel that we’re bigger than this, we’re better than this,” Kylie told Kim on the phone. “And I feel like if you want to call her, yell at her and do whatever you want, or let’s all talk in person. … We just don’t need to bully anyone. But I just feel like the singing and the internet stuff, it’s just not OK.”

Jordyn was also in the process of moving out of Kylie's house during the time of the phone call, and the 21-year-old described the pain she saw on her friend's face. “The look in her eye, she’s just obviously really going through it,” Kylie said, holding back tears. “I just don’t think anyone deserves this. Let’s just express everything to each other in person.”

Her sister's words came through to Kim, who apologized for her actions. “I definitely don’t want to be a part of bullying. I definitely can get petty at times, and it’s like, ‘Ugh, I wish I had taken the high road.’”

Watch the emotional moment and more KUWTK highlights below.