Minnesota Man Dies after Crashing Motorcycle Into Tractor

CAREY, Idaho (KLIX)-A Minnesota man died while headed to the hospital after he hit a tractor in the small Blaine County Community of Carey on Saturday.

54-year-old Richard Fox of Bagely, had been traveling on Main Street a little after 3 p.m. when he tried to pass a farm tractor, according to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office. Fox had hit the tire and rim of the John Deere tractor on a Harley Davidson; the tractor operator Chance Molyneaux, 33, of Carey was not injured.

While Fox was being taken by ground to the Carey airport to be flown to the hospital the Carey Rural Fire and Rescue pronounced him dead. The sheriff says Fox had been wearing a helmet.