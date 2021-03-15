Lainey Wilson Playing At Turf Club In Twin Falls Idaho

Lainey Wilson will be coming to the Turf Club in Twin Falls in April. Live music and events are really starting to take off. Lainey Wilson will also be at Gordy's Hwy 30 Music Fest. If you want to hear her live first, her show will be April 7th.

Lainey Wilson tickets are on sale now, you can get them at www.hwy30musicfest.com/events. Doors to the show open up at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. on Friday April 7th.

We are so happy to be able to announce live music and shows and concerts happening again. I have a feeling this show is going to sell out pretty quickly so if you want to see her you better get tickets fast.

Tickets officially went on sale Monday, March 15th at noon. If you are seeing this and it is after that time and you really want to see her, you better get tickets quick.

I hadn't heard much of Lainey Wilson before, she is on the radio in other areas and on streaming services. When I did some research and listened to some of her songs, she is definitely someone I want to see live. Not only is she insanely talented but she is super personable. Watching some of her Facebook live videos she seems like the type of girl you want to hang out and chat with and become best friends. Well, maybe that is just me.

Anyway, it is sure to be an awesome show and I am so ready for live music.