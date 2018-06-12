Lane Closure Planned for Pheasant Road West

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – A portion of Pheasant Road West is slated for a temporary closure in mid-June while crews work to install utilities and widen the roadway.

According to the city of Twin Falls , the eastbound lane of Pheasant Road between Washington Street South and Valencia Street will be closed from Wednesday, June 13, through July 24.

During that time, utilities will be installed and the road will be widened to accommodate new development in south Twin Falls. Intersections at Aztec Street and Pheasant Road West will also be closed for the duration of the project. Westbound traffic will remain unaffected.

The city reminds drivers to use caution when driving through construction zones, including to slow down, yield to construction workers and equipment, and maintain additional distance between vehicles.