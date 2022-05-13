Law Enforcement Appreciation BBQ Saturday at Twin Fall City Park

On Saturday, May 14th in Twin Falls, you have a chance to show your appreciation for Southern Idaho law enforcement by attending the annual Law Enforcement Appreciation BBQ at Twin Falls City Park. The BBQ is a joint effort of volunteers and 7 Southern Idaho law enforcement agencies.

About the Law Enforcement Appreciation BBQ

The BBQ is a simple way to come together as a community, pay respect to our fallen officers and their families, and honor those who currently protect and serve. This is a family-friendly community to event and everyone is invited to attend.

What time and where is the Law Enforcement Appreciation BBQ

The Law Enforcement Appreciation BBQ will be hosted downtown Twin Falls at the city park, across from the courthouse on Shoshone Street in Twin.

Colors will post starting at 11:00 am, and hamburgers and hotdogs will be served beginning at noon.

Interested in helping out? Here’s what you can do

When it comes to helping, there’s no such thing as too much or too late. Donations are being accepted for food and help is needed at 9:00 am for setup. You could also consider helping cook, serving during lunch, or you can assist with teardown after the event is over.

Who to contact if you’re interested in helping.

If you want to donate food, or you want to help with setup, teardown, or serving during the event, you can contact Mark Lopshire at 208-948-9956. Any help you are willing to give will be greatly appreciated.