Legal filings contend principal sexually harassed students

FRUITLAND, Idaho (AP) — Two females have filed legal documents against an Idaho school district contending a high school principal sexually harassed them while they were students and district officials failed to act.

One is a former student and the other, who was younger than 18, says the harassment took place last fall. They filed tort claims against the Fruitland School District earlier this month. A tort claim is a precursor to a lawsuit against a public agency.

Mike Fitch resigned last week as principal of Fruitland High School after being charged in February with two counts of sexual battery and one charge of patronizing a prostitute. He has pleaded not guilty.

A school employee filed a separate tort claim involving those charges, contending district officials failed to investigate when the employee reported Fitch behaved inappropriately toward her.

District officials didn't return a call for comment on Monday.

"Despite the numerous complaints, there was no investigation conducted by the school district and Fitch was permitted to remain principal of the high school," the tort claims from the two students state.

Fitch's attorney, Alexander Briggs, didn't return a call on Monday.

Fitch is scheduled to appear in 3rd District Court on May 3.