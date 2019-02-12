Legal Hemp Production May Yet Come To Idaho

Hemp legalization in Idaho may be near. State Representative Dorothy Moon is working on a bill to legalize hemp growing. Hemp is distantly related and in some ways genetically similar to marijuana but doesn’t have the THC levels of the drug. Hemp is used in literally hundreds of products.



If it cross-pollinates with actual marijuana crops the hemp will cancel out its cousin

Last year's federal farm bill sanctioned production. Moon tells Newsradio 1310 KLIX Idaho law can be written to be acceptable to the new federal guidelines.

Hemp fiber is extremely strong and durable. There is a short growing season. It could also be a big assist to farmers and ranchers looking for more income. It doesn’t require huge amounts of water. If it cross-pollinates with actual marijuana crops the hemp will cancel out its cousin and make marijuana growing useless, within a 30-mile range of any field with hemp!

You can listen to our conversation with Representative Moon by clicking here . She’ll be giving us periodic updates during the legislative session.