Crack Pipes Selling Like Hot Cakes in Twin Falls Idaho

Do you need to ask what these objects are? The clerk at a local shop told me the place has been selling a lot of them. Some states have had drug paraphernalia laws, but these are difficult when challenged because someone could be planning on using the objects for bubble pipes.

Credit Bill Colley.

I know it is unlikely, but people get very creative. When I was in college I discovered a roommate had converted a cola can into a pot pipe. Cola cans aren’t illegal.

I posted these pictures online, and a retired law enforcement officer responded that they were crack pipes. I suppose all sorts of drugs could be used when smoking. The store isn’t far from a massage parlor recently raided in Twin Falls. I guess it speaks volumes about the neighborhood!

A young libertarian replied to my post and explained drugs are everywhere, and law enforcement is just playing whack-a-mole. I guess that he uses some currently illegal drugs, and would like to live his life other than being considered an outlaw. His drug of choice appears to be marijuana.

Okay, if you legalize all these substances, then every neighborhood is likely to have the same ills as the one I’ve just described. Ask Denver, Colorado, and New York City!

For all the claims that Prohibition didn’t work, history says otherwise. When it ended and beer was reintroduced, a lot of the old styles didn’t reappear because they were too harsh on the drinker’s taste buds. Because large blocks of the public became accustomed to lemonade. The craft beer revolution needed 60 years to reverse the trend.

