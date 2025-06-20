No, this isn’t Reefer Madness. I’ve shared warnings about marijuana use in the past, and the pot puffers get all bent out of shape. They claim any bad news is propaganda, as if somehow that pot was the finest health benefit produced by Mother Nature. They’ll amplify any spurious claim (usually unsubstantiated) about the medical benefits of marijuana. Then they’ll turn a deaf ear to any legitimate research that doesn’t match their confirmation bias.

Liberal Media Shares the Warnings

Is the New York Times a right-wing publication? Because the Times picked up the latest research. Is USA Today a Republican-leaning paper? It appears that these stories are sharing peer-reviewed research.

Unsplash! Photo by Rob Warner on Unsplash Unsplash! Photo by Rob Warner on Unsplash loading...

But don’t fret, I’ll get those nasty emails telling me alcohol is worse. So is jumping from an airplane without a parachute. Or beating your skull with a hammer. None of these options makes dope any better for you. You’re just substituting one health risk for another. Your behavior is defined as deflection.

Idaho Made the Right Call

There’s a reason Idaho hasn’t gotten on the legalization bandwagon. Just because you can buy a beer at 21 doesn’t mean we should open the door to other dangerous products. Some products were culturally embedded long ago. To argue we should expand the list is like adding more bullets to the chamber when playing Russian roulette.

Here’s a thought. Lead a sober life. You’ll save money, and in the morning, you won’t wake up with a list of people you owe an apology to for your actions the night before.

Of course, if you want to live a diminished life and die young, it’s your choice, but you can’t expect me to pay for your care.

Get our free mobile app