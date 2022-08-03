Legalizing Drugs in Idaho Would be Like Living in a Mad Max Film

When I was a young man, Denver, Colorado was considered one of the best cities in America. A place that represented the vibrancy of the American west. In recent years, friends who have traveled there have shared horror stories upon their returns. Denver has one big open-air drug market that even extends into some of the suburbs. The state first moved to legalize recreational marijuana, and then several other drugs were decriminalized.

Maybe liberals will argue there’s no connection between drug use and homelessness, but some locals beg to differ. Here’s a link from the Washington Examiner. The writer explains that extended family came into town for a graduation ceremony and then the visitors were stunned by what they saw. Something between Mad Max and Soylent Green! The writer calls it the hellhole of drugs.

There’s a large minority in Idaho demanding we follow the lead of our neighbors in Colorado.

The formerly great cities of the western United States, Denver, Portland, Seattle, and San Francisco, all followed the same path. Drugs = good. Drugs = my choice. Drugs = legal. What else do all those cities have in common? Spikes in crime and homelessness. Among the latter is a category that 50 years ago was called junkies. These are the people we were told would be helped once drug use was out in the open. What stupid son of a ***** believed the claim?

The genie is out of the bottle and apparently for good. Can anyone in their right mind want the same in Idaho?