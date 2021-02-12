‘Legitimate’ UFOs Filmed Over City, Says Bonneville County Man

A video shot just days ago by an Idaho man who was outdoors with his son is racking up views online. The footage shows a row of low lights hovering above a Bonneville County city.

A father and son out on a walk in southeastern Idaho this week recorded a minute long video of what they are describing as "legitimate" Unidentified Flying Objects. The video has been shared by multiple sources in the past seven days since it was allegedly filmed, and was posted to YouTube on February 8, 2021.

There have already been multiple reported unidentified aerial phenomenon logged in Idaho to the National UFO Reporting Center. The most recent incident occurred near the city of Boise, and was reported on January 17, 2021.

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX) has been busy for nearly a decade testing its rockets in an effort to study the possible future colonization of Mars. Many people across the United States have been misidentifying SpaceX rockets as UFOs since the private company, headed by billionaire Elon Musk, first began successfully sending crafts into space in 2008.

The Bonneville County footage from a week ago doesn't resemble SpaceX launches that I've witnessed in recent weeks, as the lights appear too low and don't travel in an upward motion. I'm not exactly sure what the source of these reported lights is, but it certainly appears the video hasn't been doctored in any way.

