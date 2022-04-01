One of the Best Air Museums is a Day Trip From Twin Falls, Part 1
I’ve been planning a return trip to the museum at Hill Air Force Base since prior to COVID. Maybe this spring will be the time. However, before the summer travel season. A caution. I visited the base near Ogden once in May and the weather was hot. A week later I made a second trip to Ogden and had snow in the mountain pass. Spring doesn’t guarantee great weather. The last time I was at the museum, admission was a donation of 10 dollars. I’m sharing some pictures from outside the building. I’ll write a second story soon about what you can see inside.
You can reach the museum in roughly two and a half hours. It opens at 10 o’clock in the morning. Spend a few hours, grab lunch and you’re back home at a decent hour!
You'll Find 80 Years of Military History
Planes and Pups
Big plane. Little plane!
A Century of American Military Might
How About Those Heaters?
Never, ever stand back here when this is operational.
Can You Imagine Flying in This Tiny Crate?
I Think a Traffic Cop is Needed
There are Some Work Horses on the Ground
I recall being at an air guard base in Pennsylvania when I was a boy. I saw these big choppers moving heavy equipment.
Lady Bird's Grocery Getter
Friends asked if this was really Air Force One. It was. For a time during the Johnson Administration.
Some Call it Racism
A guide told me some visitors are offended by some exhibits that today would appear racist. Those visitors are told we don't paper over history.
A friend is retired from the Air Force. He lists Hill as among the three best museums at bases across the country. He mentions I need to visit Nellis in Nevada and Wright-Patterson in Ohio.
