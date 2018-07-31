TWIN FALLS, Idaho - For the second year in a row Lighthouse Christian Church will be taking its worship service outside.

The church submitted a special event application to the city to hold services on Sunday, Sept. 9, at City Park. The request was approved as a consent item at Monday's City Council meeting.

According to the agenda item, the event is expected to draw an estimated 900 to 1,200 people, and will include the spoken word and live music. Afterward, the church will host a free community barbecue for those who attend and residents of the downtown area. The church said a special invitation will go out to the refugee community.

The worship service is planned from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.