Lights And Laser Show: Changes Include New Location

The Lights and Laser show is happening this year! There are some changes though including a change in location. Instead of being at Shoshone Falls the show will happen at Canyon Springs Golf Course.

According to Southern Idaho Tourism, the show will be September 24th, 25th, 26th and 27th.Tickets are available now for $12 for general admissions, $7 for 12 years and under and children 5 and under are free. There are a limited number of VIP tickets which include a sit down dinner, a view of the show and parking pass. You have to get a $20 parking pass to parking the the canyon but a general admission will be able to ride the bus from the top of the canyon.

The lights will be featured around the Perrine Coulee and illuminating the canyon at night.

Thursday September 24th through Sunday September 27th the event will be open 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., the show starts at 8:30 p.m. each night.

Other safety measures include 6 feet apart social distance seating options, touchless check in options, individual parking passes available, hand sanitizer and washing stations, masks are required if you are less than 6 feet apart and vendors that will be there had to submit Health District approved plans.

The event should be safe and a blast. We are always excited when an event doesn't have to get canceled. Mark your calendars for the end of September.