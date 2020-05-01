Literal Dumpster Fires Happening As Residents Spring Clean

Spring has sprung and in some places that means unwanted fires have also sprung up. Some places are reporting garbage trucks catching fire as residents are spring cleaning while stuck at home. In some cases people are improperly disposing of hazardous materials, including batteries, which could be the cause of these dumpster fires. The KDVR news station in Colorado recently ran a story about the dangers of these hazardous waste fires. While the garbage truck fires aren't common, they are possible, dangerous, and avoidable.

You should not be disposing of batteries, old propane tanks, motor oil, antifreeze, or paints in your curbside trash pickup. The city has warned residents to be more aware and vigilant about what they are placing in their trash and recycling bins in Twin Falls. The only items allowed in recycling bins are aluminum, cardboard, and tin. If you need to dispose of hazardous materials, mentioned above, you do have the option to take them to the Twin Falls Waste Transfer Station for proper disposal.

The waste transfer station recently made changes to their operation to reduce interaction between employees and customers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Remember to be aware of what you are tossing in the trash while doing your quarantine clean-up to help avoid potential problems.