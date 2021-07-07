Local Police Believe Missing Jerome Man Could Be In Twin Falls ID

A Jerome man has been reported missing, and area law enforcement believe he could be in the Twin Falls area. News of the missing man was shared by the Twin Falls Police Department.

Have you seen this man? His name is William Ehret Dew III, and information on the missing man was shared on the Twin Falls Police Department Facebook page. Dew III is 6'2", and weighs 320 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

The man is presently listed as missing from the Jerome area. If you know the whereabouts of William Ehret Dew III, please contact the Twin Falls Police Department, at 208-735-4357. You may also contact the Jerome Police Department, at 208-324-4328.

Idaho Missing