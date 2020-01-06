8 Of The Most Unique Places You Can Rent In Idaho

Idaho really is one of the coolest states you can live in. We have the big city Boise if you need your fix of vehicle traffic and we also have all the outdoor space you could want if you need to be away from the city life. One of my favorite getaway locations is the Pine and Featherville area near Anderson Reservoir. Idaho is also home to some of the best unique rentals I've ever heard of. You can rent a room in a giant potato, a big wooden dog shaped house, and even a tree house lookout above the forest in the mountains. I can only begin to cover the numerous places you can stay in this story. There is now way to hit all of them but I can give you a list of my favorites so far.

The Big Idaho Potato Hotel is a quaint room made from the original travelling Idaho Tourism potato used in the Idaho Potato Commission's US tour. Cost is usually $250 per night through AirBnb.

The 36th Street Urban Yurt in Boise is a nice getaway from the city feel without actually leaving the city. Idaho has many yurt options like the urban yurt. Cost per night is $65 on AirBnb.

The Dog Bark Park Inn is a easily one of the most unique buildings you'll find in Idaho. The building is actually shaped like a dog after all. Rent the dog house for $132 per night and your pets are also welcome with an additional fee.

The Idaho Castle in Hope is my favorite looking rental. It is a castle and it is awesome. The castle sleeps 16 people and rents for $400 a night on AirBnb.

Crystal Peak Lookout is a really cool rental that I would never be able to sleep in. I'm afraid of heights and this tree house if above the forest. If you can handle the elevation you can rent it for $200 per night.

Snow Springs Poolhouse Cabin has its very own geothermally heated pool and five bedrooms so you can fit your whole family. Rentals start at $360 per night.

The Luxurious McCall Cabin is another big rental option for families with loads of amenities and outdoor adventure opportunities. The cabin sleeps 19 and rent per night is $275.

The Gooding University Inn and Resort is the rental I think would be the best to have for a large family reunion. You can rent out the entire west wing of the building and get sleeping room for about 60 people. It also includes a ballroom for family parties, game room, kitchen, laundry room, and theater room. The only downside is the possibility of it being haunted since it was previously a college and a tuberculosis hospital. Rental starts at $600 per night for the whole wing.