Eli Young Band is coming back to Idaho, this time, making a stop in Burley. The band will make their way here this summer and you can get tickets now.

Eli Young Band Is Coming To Burley

The "Love Ain't" band is coming to Burley on June 11th. They are going to be at the King Fine Arts Center and you can actually get tickets now. Eli Young Band has been to Idaho before, previously at Gordy's highway 30 Music Festival a few years ago. Now they have decided to make their way back but at a different venue.

The Venue And Ticket Information

The King Fine Arts Center in Burley hosts quite a few different shows and performers. The venue it pretty large but still allows for an intimate performance by the band. Tickets range from $58 dollars to $38 dollars each. That does not include taxes and fees. It really doesn't appear to have a bad seat in the house. There are quite a few seats left but I have a feeling they will be selling quickly.

Information About Eli Young Band

Eli Young Band is composed of four men who all met in Texas while they were college students. Songs like "Even if it breaks your heart" "Love Ain't" and "Crazy Girl" have become super hits on the radio. They started in 2000 and are running strong in the country music world.

