Dorothy Moon is, in some ways, a controversial figure and a bridge builder. She plans to seek a third term as Idaho State Republican Party Chair. She was viewed as a firebrand as a state legislator, and many expected fireworks after she was first elected party chair four years ago. Instead, she followed the proscribed role for the position, and while alienating some old allies, may have picked up a few new ones. It’s rare for a chair to seek a third term, but she believes she has more work ahead.

Why She Wants Additional Time

During an interview on KLIX on Tuesday, she explained the GOP has two main factions, establishment and liberty. She also allowed it’s more complex than any short definition. There are fractures within factions, and some overlap on some important legislation.

After legislative oversight left Idaho without a say in the 2024 presidential primaries, she and local counterparts created a March Caucus and overwhelmingly delivered the state to Donald Trump, which would’ve happened in a primary.

The GOP Will Soon Decide

On Saturday, June 20th, delegates from across Idaho will gather in Meridian and vote on staying with Moon or going in a new direction. I’ll make a prediction. Dorothy Moon gets another term. The party didn’t crumble over the last four years, and Republicans still hold nearly every elective office in the state. Sometimes, the challenge is to maintain an advantage. And she's played the role of a neutral. Not an easy task in a divided country.