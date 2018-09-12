Magic Valley Baby Burnt In Freak Accident [WARNING: GRAPHIC PHOTO]

A freak accident has put a baby from the Burley area in a fight for his life. AGAIN WARNING: PHOTO INSIDE IS GRAPHIC AND MAY NOT BE SUITABLE FOR ALL AGES!

According to the Go Fund Me baby Chayse was with his mom who was cooking with a pressure cooker. After the lid was taken off and all the pressure had been let out, a massive bubble came out of the pot and burst, spewing hot liquid over both Chayse and his mother.

gofundme.com

Chayse is at the University of Utah Burn Center where his family is travelling back and forth with their other children. If they raise more money than their goal, they will be donating it to other organizations.

This is such a tragic story of a freak accident. Our hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to the family and baby Chayse.