Magic Valley Beer Fest A Go, Tickets On Sale July 1st

It makes me so happy to announce when things AREN'T cancelled. Magic Valley Beer Fest said that they plan on having their event this year and tickets go on sale soon. Mark your calendars and lets have some fun as things start to get back to normal.

According to the Magic Valley Beer Festival Facebook page, starting July 1st you can purchase tickets for the 9th annual Magic Valley Beer Festival. The event itself will be on August 1st from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Twin Falls City Park.

Usually by now they have a huge list of beer providers announced, however, with things being so contingent upon the reopening of Idaho, I haven't been able to find the list. Magic Valley Beer Festival also hinted that there will be some new rules and more hand washing/sanitizing stations. We will keep you updated with new procedures as they are announced. Tickets are $25 in advance and $35 day of event. The tickets come with 15 samples. If you are the designated driver, tickets are $10.

You can bring lawn chairs or blankets. However you cannot bring coolers or outside food, weapons or animals. It is a rain or shine event as well. There will be food trucks around the park as well.

If you have never been to the Magic Valley Beer Festival you are missing out. I am not even a beer drinker but there is something for everyone there. And it is a great way to try new things without breaking the bank.