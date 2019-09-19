TWIN FALLS, Idaho – Later this month, emergency responders, among others, will take part in a day-two day workshop to train in the event of a disease outbreak.

“We have access to some of the best medicine, the best medical practices, and some of the most stalwart people – but disease is tricky and can occasionally get through our defenses,” Tanis Maxwell, epidemiologist with South Central Public Health District, said in a prepared statement.“That’s why it’s important for us to plan and be prepared.”

The health district said in the news release on Wednesday that diseases once considered eradicated in the U.S. are making a comeback.

This year U.S. cities fought off more than 12 hundred cases of measles in 31 states. Idaho communities have also battled other infectious diseases, like tuberculosis and hepatitis A, in the last few months.

The workshops are planned from 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 25-26 at the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts building, room No. 119. Emergency responders, hospital staff, emergency managers, and other health workers are invited.

“This workshop will provide a great opportunity for community partners to come together and learn about best practices in managing infectious diseases as well as evaluate their current plans and strategies,” said Nelson Long, the health district’s training and exercise coordinator.