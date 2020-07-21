Magic Valley Featured On Smithsonian TV Series ‘Aerial America’

As we sat in our living room this past weekend scrolling through the channels on our Roku, I came across a streaming app that airs content heavy on American history. Being a big fan of documentaries, I installed it on our television and found a series that is incredibly interesting, and even features an episode that showcases Twin Falls.

For those that have an interest in local history and enjoy really great aerial footage of Idaho landmarks, man do I have the show for you. The Smithsonian Channel features a series called "Aerial America," in which a narrator details each state's history, accompanied by incredible aerial footage spanning the entire territory.

The Idaho episode is 46-minutes long, and includes areas such as the Magic Valley, The Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness, Thousand Springs State Park, Hell's Canyon and Craters of the Moon National Monument and Reserve. It even covers the life of Idaho's most famous resident writer, Ernest Hemingway.

The show is a fascinating look at the state of Idaho, and full of beautifully shot footage of popular recreation sites like the Salmon River, Shoshone Falls and the Snake River. "Aerial America : Idaho" is the 39th episode in the series. I will no doubt end up watching every episode of this series.

If you have Roku as part of your streaming capabilities, you can just install the app in a matter of seconds. I highly recommend you all check this one out. The Idaho episode can also be viewed in its entirety on YouTube.