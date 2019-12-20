The Magic Valley Festival of Giving announced the amount of money raised from their eighth annual event during a check presentation on December 19, 2019.

The organizers said in many ways it was the best festival yet, with $250,355.79 raised for 29 participating local nonprofits.

The event held November 22-25, 2019, at the Fleur de Lis Ranch included events like breakfast with Santa, BBQ, Brews and Bids, and a Gala of Giving.

The money raised from the event was donated in various amounts to the American Legion, Boys & Girls Clubs, Canyonside Christian School, CASA, Habitat for Humanity, Idaho Angels, Hospice Visions, IESDB Foundation, Promise Partnerships, Jump Company, Magic Valley Arts Council, Magic Valley Little Theatre, Mustard Seed, People for Pets, Ready for Kindergarten, Ronald McDonald House, Santa's Cause, Suicide Awareness/Prevention, Sage Women's Center, St. Edwards Soup Kitchen, Tough Enough to Wear Pink, Twin Falls Lions Club, T.F Optimist Youth House, Twin Falls Senior Center, United Way of SCID, Valley House, Wellness Tree Clinic, West End Seniors, and the YMCA.

Aside from money raised for the event that went to the nonprofits listed above, the event was also able to donate three barrels of toys to Santa's Clause. They also donated more than 2,000 pounds of food to five local shelters and pantries in the area.