Magic Valley Mall Announces Final Holiday Pet Photo Op With Santa

Greg Jannetta

The Magic Valley Mall has announced the second (and final) day where they are inviting people to bring their pets down for a holiday picture with Santa Clause.

Having just held the first of their "Santa Paws" events on Tuesday (Dec 4), the mall has scheduled the next pet photo shoot with Santa on December 18 , according to details on their Facebook page . For questions concerning Santa Paws, call 208-733-3000.

For those wanting to take children down for pictures with Santa, click here for the 2018 Christmas schedule.