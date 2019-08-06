Magic Valley Mall Offering $1,000 Back To School Shopping Spree

With the 2019-20 school year beginning in just a few days, the Magic Valley Mall is giving area residents the opportunity to win $5,000 worth of merchandise, including a $1,000 shopping spree.

The Magic Valley Mall announced its Back To School Sweepstakes on August 5, which is an opportunity to qualify for $5,000 worth of clothing and other goods for students getting ready to return to school.

The rules are simple. Go into the Magic Valley Mall, photograph a few items you (or your student) wishes to have, and submit those pictures along with contact information to this link. People can also post their items to Instagram with the hashtag #mvmbacktoschool! #FashionFoodFun #MagicValleyMall #MagicValley.

Visit the Twin Falls School District website for the dates and times that school returns to session for the upcoming academic year. For Magic Valley Mall hours, or other information, click here.