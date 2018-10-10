Magic Valley Mental Health Resources Everyone Should Know About

October 10th is Mental Health Awareness day, so to celebrate we wanted to share all the resources people have available to them should they be suffering from a crisis.

Idaho is consistently one of the top states for highest suicide rates. According to research , it is the second leading cause of death for women age 15 to 34 and men up to 44. Twin Falls is ranked 5th in the state .

If you or someone you know is suffering from issues with mental health, remember these resources. And recognize the signs.

1.) Call or text (208) 398- HELP (4357) or 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

2.) Go to the Crisis Center of South Central Idaho they are open 24 hrs a day 7 days a week. They will always have a resource available for you. They will never turn you away.

3.) Get in contact with Voices Against Violence . Everyone has different mental health struggles, they can help in lots of ways and give those in need shelter.

4.) Speak to your doctor, and if you don't have a doctor, go to an emergency room. It doesn't sound appealing but sometimes just someone to listen is what you need.

5.) St. Luke's has a behavioral health clinic you can take advantage of for discounted fees for some patients and they never turn anyone away.

Just remember, if you or someone you know is suffering from mental health issues, it is something that you and they can get through together and with the right resources.