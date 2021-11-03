Magic Valley November 2, 2021 Election Results
Unnofficial election results are in for most of the Magic Valley. Hit the links below for results in your county:
TWIN FALLS
JEROME
CASSIA
MINIDOKA
GOODING
LINCOLN
BLAINE
Get our free mobile app
LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore
The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.
See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years
Using government and news reports, Stacker has traced the history of cafeteria meals from their inception to the present day, with data from news and government reports. Read on to see how various legal acts, food trends, and budget cuts have changed what kids are getting on their trays.
Pac-Man Facts: 40 Easily Digestible Bits of Arcade-Game History
From his arcade-game fame to his own TV show and appearances on all kinds of collectibles, a look back at Pac-Man.