It appears there’s competition in exposing the dirty laundry strewn about Twin Falls. Facebook pages are cropping up whenever you turn around and all claiming to have the goods on government and civic leaders. The latest entry in the bad things about our city competition is Secrets of Twin Falls. These Facebook pages are surely going to afflict the powerful and leave them squirming in their seats.

It’s only a matter of time before they’re packed off to state and federal prisons. I should know, I heard some guys at the diner claiming they heard it from someone else! What more evidence do we need? They clearly know more than many of the corrupt people who always appear to know nothing.

And when they’ve used their offices to enrich themselves it’s truly amazing they stay here instead of moving to Telluride, Jackson or Sun Valley!

In between raising your kids and paying your bills, you’ve always known deep down in your blood, there are figurative vampires looking to take advantage of you. Apparently because it’s fun and nobody ever entered public service actually intending to serve.

Like your members of the City Council, paid in buckets of abuse and a few pieces of string, who work as many hours on government as they do at their regular jobs. And when they’ve used their offices to enrich themselves it’s truly amazing they stay here instead of moving to Telluride, Jackson or Sun Valley!

I’ve come up with a simple solution and it’s so simple I wonder why I didn’t think of it yesterday. Or the day before. Or maybe a week ago.

We disband all government and government services. Trials of this approach are currently underway in West Coast cities. Judging by the smoke rising above those communities, the telephone and Internet lines are down. So we’re getting old fashioned smoke signals. Ah, those were the good times. Before civilization!