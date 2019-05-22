Magic Valley Voters Say No – and Yes – at the Polls on Tuesday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – More than 63 percent of voters said yes to a $36 million bond for the Twin Falls Fire Department, but that wasn’t enough to pass it at the polls on Tuesday.

A little more than 54% of voters also said yes to a $21 million joint special obligation bond in Minidoka County, but it also failed to pass because it, like the fire department in Twin Falls, failed to garner the supermajority needed for bond issues to pass in Idaho.

There were others that failed, such as the Hagerman School District Levy that needed a simple majority to pass; but there were also some winners on Tuesday, such as the Burley Public Library that got voter approval for a two-year operating override levy.

You can view the complete results, including voter turnout, at the links below:

