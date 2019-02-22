Magic Valley teachers are still in need of help with school supplies. It is something that never ends. We do a big push at the beginning of the school year and then forget about it the rest of the school year. Some Magic Valley teachers have a found a way to get their needs out in front of the world for help by posting online. There are GoFund Me options but DonorsChoose is a fundraising site designed to specifically help teachers and schools in need.

If you are feeling generous you can check out the site and search by school or you can look for anything available in the Magic Valley . Twin Falls has three fundraisers live right now and in Jerome, they are looking for help with nine projects. Some of the Jerome fundraisers have support from Verizon where they will match a portion of public donations.

If you are a teacher and need some help in the classroom you can set up your own fundraiser at DonorsChoose. You tell them what you need and when the fundraiser is over they actually buy the items and send them to you.