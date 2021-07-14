Man Accused of Attempting to Run Children Over in Burley

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities have arrested and charged a man for allegedly trying to run over a child with his pickup in a Burley park. The Cassia County Sheriff's Office said Michael Guizar is behind bars facing aggravated assault, injury to a child, and reckless driving. Guizar's pickup was seized as evidence in the case.

Guizar allegedly chased down several children riding bicycles in East Park, near the the Cassia County Fair Grounds, on Friday, July 9. Video was shared on social media showing a pickup truck going over the grass following the children on bikes. Another surveillance video shows several of the children ride to a house where one jumps off their bike just before the pickup runs it over.

Cassia County Sheriff's Office

Later on Tuesday, July 13, the sheriff's office released another image of the suspect and pickup truck.

