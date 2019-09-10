Man Arrested After High Speed Chase with Police

(KLIX) – A man was apprehended after leading police on a high-speed chase on Sunday on Interstate 84 in Ada County.

Idaho State Police (ISP) said that at shortly before 5 p.m. dispatchers were notified of a possible impaired driver who was heading westbound on the interstate east of Boise in a silver Acura TL, with Idaho plates. The caller said the driver was unable to maintain his lane and driving at varying speeds.

The chase started when troopers located the vehicle near the Broadway exit and attempted a traffic stop. When they did so, the driver of the vehicle pulled to the side of the interstate and then took off at high speed, and police gave chase.

Soon thereafter the suspect rear-ended a Ford F150 pickup, but instead of stopping he continued west on Interstate 84, took the Vista Avenue off-ramp, and continued north.

Police were unsuccessful at a “Pursuit Intervention Technique” or PIT maneuver on the off-ramp, but they tried a second time on Vista Avenue and this time is was successful. The PIT stop disabled the vehicle, after which the suspect tried to run from police on foot. Troopers caught up with him and arrested the suspect, later identified as Oscar C. Moreno.

A drug detection dog from the Boise Police Department found drugs inside Moreno’s vehicle.

Moreno was taken to the Ada County Jail where, according to police, he was charged with “Driving Under the Influence – Excessive, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Resisting and Obstructing Officers, and Felony Attempting to Elude a Police Officer.”

