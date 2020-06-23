ExtraMile Arena Cancels Garth Brooks Drive In Concert

The ExtraMile Arena in Boise has announced that they will be canceling the Garth Brooks Drive In concert showing due to Ada County returning to stage 3 and Boise State University temporarily closing campus.

According to their Facebook page, ExtraMile had to cancel the 8:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Garth Brook concert experiences on June 27th due to the Coronavirus numbers increasing, Ada County returning to Stage 3 of closures and Boise State University closing through Sunday June 28th. If you got tickets for the event there will be a full refund available for you.

Ticket transfers are not allowed right now and even though you can't see the show at Boise State University, there will still be other theaters in Idaho airing the concert. I am not sure how that will work, if those shows are sold out or if they will be reopening ticket sales. Make sure you follow venues at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks for any other potential cancellations.

We are disappointed for everyone who had tickets to the show. Maybe you can still see it other places.