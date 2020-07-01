Southwest Idaho Burglar Wanted By 4 Area Law Enforcement Agencies

A southwest Idaho man has recently been added to a statewide database for most wanted criminals.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office, Boise Police Department, Canyon County Sheriff's Office as well as the Caldwell Police Department are currently seeking information on the whereabouts of Gunner David Weir. Weir is currently wanted for failure to appear, and is a person of interest in cases ranging from aggravated assault, to burglary and credit card fraud, according to his criminal profile on the Idaho State Police / Missing Persons Clearinghouse website.

Weir, 26, is 5'9", and weighs 170 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes, along with multiple neck tattoos. He is wanted as of July 1, 2020.

If you know the whereabouts of Gunner David Weir, please call 208-343-COPS. You can also submit an anonymous tip by clicking here. To receive updates regarding most wanted criminals in southwest Idaho, click here.