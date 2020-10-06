Southwest Idaho Man ‘Most Wanted’ For Burglary

A southwest Idaho man being pursued by multiple law enforcement agencies has been added to a statewide database for most wanted criminals.

Have you seen Sean David O'Quinn? He is wanted by police in Ada County for commercial burglary, according to his criminal profile on the Southwest Idaho Crime Stoppers website. A $35,000 bond has been assigned in this case. O'Quinn has a violent history, with past charges stemming from domestic battery to assault.

He is 6'3", and 180 pounds, and has red hair and green eyes. O'Quinn, 40, is wanted as of October 6, 2020. He has multiple tattoos, including ones on his right arm, chest and right calf. To submit an anonymous tip, click here.