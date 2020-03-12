Man Arrested for Alleged Stabbing in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Twin Falls man is facing aggravated battery charges for stabbing another identified as his brother during an altercation last weekend. Twin Falls Police arrested 20-year-old Jason Overlin on March 9, and charged him for allegedly stabbing Ryan Stigall the night before at an apartment on the 600 block of Main Street.

According to the charging affidavit, police responded to the emergency room at St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center the evening of March 8, and spoke with two people who were with the victim, Stigall, and said he went to Overlin's apartment to confront him and came back shortly after asking them to take him to the hospital because he had been stabbed.

According to police, Stigall said he had gone to talk to Overlin about dating an underage girl and put his hands on his shoulders to calm him down when he became upset and a short fight happened. Police found Overlin in Rock Creek Canyon early the next morning and arrested him and found an 8 inch fixed blade knife allegedly used in the stabbing.

Overlin told investigators he felt afraid when confronted and didn't mean to stab his brother. Bond for Overlin was set at $150,000.