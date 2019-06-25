Man Taken to Hospital After Rolling ATV in Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX) – A man was sent to the hospital after rolling the ATV he was driving on a roadway Tuesday in eastern Idaho.

Robert B. Galloway, 60, of Pocatello was driving a Honda ATV northbound on Hiline Road a little before 3 p.m. when the crash occurred, according to Idaho State Police.

Galloway failed to negotiate a right turn on the Pocatello roadway, causing the ATV to roll. Police said Galloway was not wearing a helmet, and that he was taken by ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.