Man Taken to Hospital, Power Knocks Out After Crash

(KLIX) - A 42-year-old man was taken to the hospital this morning after a single-vehicle crash near Star.

At around 8:45 a.m. Monday, Idaho State Police was notified of a crash involving a Peterbilt truck pulling a trailer on U.S. Highway 20-26, east of the Can-Ada Road south of Star.

Joshua Bartels, 42, of Eagle was westbound in a Peterbilt truck with a trailer when he failed to slow for traffic, police said, crossed the center line, over corrected, and struck a power pole.

Police said the power lines knocked onto Bartels vehicle, and power was out in the surrounding area.

Bartels was taken by ground ambulance to St. Luke's hospital in Meridian.