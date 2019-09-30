BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A large cold storage facility in Burley will officially be dedicated on September 30, 2019.

The Netherlands-based company NewCold, along with area economic leaders, city officials and McCain Foods officials, will celebrate the grand opening of the 180,000-square-foot facility next to the McCain Foods factory along the Snake River.

We are proud to have successfully developed and started up this large-scale state of the art automated cold storage warehouses in a relatively short period of time,” said NewCold U.S. Director Jonas Swarttouw in a prepared statement. “Teamwork between all the experts at McCain Foods, our suppliers, the local community and our own team at NewCold have been the key to this achievement. We look forward to a long-term partnership with McCain and the Southern Idaho community.

According to company officials, the $90 million facility is one of the largest cold storage warehouses in the country and employs about 100 people whole fill a range of jobs from forklift operators to managers.

The facility mainly supports the McCain Foods factory that processes potatoes for French fries and other related products, which just completed an expansion. NewCold uses automated technology to move products within the warehouse that stores goods at -5 degrees Fahrenheit, with lowered oxygen levels to prevent fires.