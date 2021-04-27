Massive Dinosaurs Take Over Ford Idaho Center And You Can Go

The Ford Idaho Center will host the "Jurassic Quest" Drive Thru where you and your family can go and see massive moving and roaring dinosaurs up close and personal. It is the ultimate interactive display for the dinosaur lover in your life.

Tickets are on sale now for the stint of May 14th through May 23rd. It will be a drive thru experience so you can stay safe from the scary teeth and don't get stepped on, also because of COVID regulations still.

For the opening weekend the drive thru event will be Friday May 14th, 11 am - 8 pm Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 9 am to 8 pm and closed Monday and Tuesday.

Then Wednesday they will be open 1 pm - 8 pm, Thurday and Friday 9 am - 8 pm, Saturday 9 am - 9 pm and Sunday 9 am - 8 pm.

Tickets are $50 per vehicle, up to 8 person in the vehicle. An extra large vehicle ticket for 9 - 15 people is about $80 and there are a variety of "quest packs" that you can purchase that will give you "dinosaur surprises" and crafts and activities you can do at home. I am not sure what a dinosaur surprise is but I want all of them.

It is a bit of a drive to Nampa for this event but I totally think it would be worth it. I have nephews that are obsessed with dinosaurs and I bet they would love a trip like this. Heck, I want to go by myself as an adult and see roaring dinosaurs. Might want to get tickets now because I bet they go fast.

