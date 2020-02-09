Five Must See Spots On Your Montana Vacation

Now is the time to plan your spring break or even summer vacation with your family. So many people in the Treasure Valley like to journey north to Montana for week-long getaways and here are some stops that you may consider as you plan your Montana vacation.

Grinnell Glacier

There are so many things to see in Glacier National Park but according to Trip Advisor, this is the one must see spot. The hike is beautiful and once you get there, just think of the likes you’ll get on Instagram with the pictures you can take here.

Yellowstone River

West Yellowstone is definitely a spot that you’ll want to check out if you’re headed to Montana and the crown jewel attraction is Yellowstone River. Not only is the scenery beautiful, but it’s close to several other things that your family will be interested in like the Grizzly and Wolf Discovery Center.

Playmill Theater

Not everything to do in Montana is outdoors. The Playmill makes a great spot to go to after a day of hiking and when you just want to relax and get some quality hometown entertainment. The current productions are Tarzan, Footloose and Seven Brides for Seven Brothers.

American Computer and Robotics Museum

This is the place that you can actually show your kids the computers that you played The Oregon Trail on when you were a kid and you can see their eyes in disbelief when they see a computer monitor that only displays in orange! It’s super affordable too. Adults are just $7.50 per person.

Museum of The Rockies

You would think that a small-town museum is going to be lame and uncool, however the Museum of the Rockies is a Smithsonian affiliate and is a place that people from all over the country travel to for research on Dinosaurs. In a world where most museums have replica skeletons, this is where you can see the real thing.